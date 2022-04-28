The Barry Callebaut Group has announced its plans to expand its North American presence by building a new specialty chocolate factory in Ontario, Canada. The new state-of-the-art factory is planned to have an initial annual production capacity of over 50,000 tonnes. Total investment volume over a period of ten years is projected to amount to $104 million (CHF 100 million). The factory is expected to be operational by 2024. It will focus on manufacturing sugar-free chocolate, as well as high protein and other specialty products, reflecting the market trends. According to IRI, the U.S. market for specialty chocolate grew +5.9% in 2021 to $14.7 billion. Barry Callebaut expects to create over 200 new jobs to staff its new state-of-the-art facility.

The new factory in Ontario marks the Group’s biggest capital investment ever in the Region and will be in addition to the 15 chocolate and cocoa processing factories Barry Callebaut currently has across the Americas Region. Two of these 15 factories are located in Canada: one in Chatham, Ontario, and one in St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, its largest facility in Region Americas. The investment in Ontario fits the Group's strategy to continuously nurture its global footprint, locating production close to its customers.

"Consumers are searching for healthier and tasty solutions for the foods they love. ‘Free from’ foods like sugar-free or dairy-free are healthier options that also satisfy the indulgence they are craving. Through the addition of a sugar-free facility, Barry Callebaut is positioning itself to be the leader in 'better-for-you' offerings for our customers, which include a wide range of low- and sugar-free solutions," said Steve Woolley, president of the Region Americas of Barry Callebaut.