Alani Nu, the better-for-you health and wellness brand founded by entrepreneur and influencer Katy Hearn, has announced the launch of its new and improved gummy snack: Alani Gummi. Alani Gummies will be offered in Gummy Bears and all new Smoothie Gummy Rings with even less calories and less sugar than ever before.

"We saw an opportunity to create an even better version of our original gummy snacks and wanted to give people exactly what they asked for," said Founder Katy Hearn. "My family and I love taking these on-the-go with us and we are so excited for everyone to get their hands on these!"

Alani Gummies have only 2 grams of sugar, 7 grams of fiber, and 80 calories per serving. The snacks are also gluten-free and come packed with fruit-forward flavors. In each 1.8-oz. bag, Alani Gummi Gummy Bears include watermelon, fruit punch, and grape flavors while Smoothie Gummy Rings will include apple and grape, strawberry and mango, and mixed berry flavors.

Alani Gummies will be available on AlaniNu.com for $34.99 per 12-pack. It will also be sold in GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe. For more information, visit alaninu.com.