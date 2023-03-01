The Barry Callebaut Group announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Vamsi Mohan Thati president Asia Pacific and member of the Executive Committee, effective April 1. Vamsi Mohan Thati is succeeding Jo Thys, who was appointed chief operations officer as of January 1.

Vamsi Mohan Thati (born 1971, Indian national) was president of Greater China and Mongolia for The Coca-Cola Company. Prior, Vamsi served as president of Coca-Cola’s South Pacific Business Unit (Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands). He joined Coca-Cola in 1998 and held various leadership roles across Asia Pacific in sales, operations and general management.

Vamsi Mohan Thati holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communications engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, India. He has also completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.

Reporting directly to the CEO, Vamsi Mohan Thati will be based in the company’s regional headquarters in Singapore.

"I am delighted to welcome Vamsi to Barry Callebaut. Vamsi has a strong track record of creating value adding growth. He combines a profound knowledge of key markets in Asia Pacific, including China, India, Japan, and Australia, with nearly 25 years of customer focus and operational experience in the food industry. The appointment of Vamsi will ensure the further implementation of our regional growth strategy, whilst bringing fresh, outside, impetus to our focus on continued value creation in Region Asia Pacific," says Peter Boone, CEO, Barry Callebaut Group.