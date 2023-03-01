Frankford Candy is expanding its lineup of Kraft Heinz gummies with the launch of the new Kraft Heinz Gummy Snack Pack, a snackable pack of fruit-flavored gummies in the shapes of Kraft Mac & Cheese, Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs, and Claussen Pickles.

The Kraft Heinz Gummy Snack Pack comes in a 2.12-ounce package at a suggested retail price of $2.49. It will be available at Walmart stores nationwide beginning in mid-April, as well as other retailers this summer.

Additionally, a 5-ounce limited-time version is available now for Easter while supplies last at a suggested retail price of $4.99 at Walmart, Target, Five Below, and Walgreens stores nationwide, as well as online at FrankfordCandy.com and Amazon.

“Consumers are loving our Kraft Heinz gummies,” says Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. “The new Kraft Heinz Gummy Snack Pack gives fans the opportunity to experience three iconic food brands in a delicious fruit-flavored, gummy candy form that’s perfect for sharing or enjoying on-the-go.”

The Kraft Heinz Snack Pack joins the existing lineup of Kraft Heinz gummies from Frankford Candy, including Kraft Mac & Cheese Gummies, Gummy LUNCHABLES, and Oscar Mayer Gummy Hot Dogs and Bacon.