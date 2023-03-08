In celebration of International Women’s Day, M&M’S is announcing the 20 winners of its Flipping the Status Quo program. These women were nominated by friends, family, and colleagues for positively impacting the community around them and paving new paths for those who follow. M&M’S is awarding each of the below women with a $10,000 grant to further fund their missions.

This announcement comes on the heels of M&M’S first ever limited-edition, female-only pack launch in January, which spotlighted the Purple, Brown, and Green spokescandies in and on the packaging. As part of the campaign, M&M’S is donating nearly $1 million to organizations that uplift and empower women, like She Is The Music, We Are Moving The Needle, Female Founder Collective, and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender and Media, in addition to the 20 nominated women listed below.

The 20 women who are flipping the status quo include: