ISM has revealed the winners of its New Product Showcase. The most creative new products were distinguished at the trade fair. The creations reportedly impressed the judges with their taste experiences, but also in terms of sustainability and innovation.

An independent jury comprised of experts from the industry, trade, and world of science evaluated 110 products submitted by 65 companies. The awards were presented to the best three innovations during a dinner on February 2.

The winners of the New Product Showcase Award are:

1st place: Primus Wafer Paper BV (the Netherlands) - Yummy Super Sour Candy Paper

With its Yummy Super Sour Candy Paper, Primus Wafer Paper BV met the taste buds of the jury. The ultra-thin, potato starch wafers melt in the mouth whilst an intensive, surprisingly sour taste unfolds, the jury says. The aromas of apple and lemon form a unique taste combination. The well-thought out product development, in addition to its taste experience, also fulfills the demand in quality and sustainability—it is produced in a BRC-A+ certified production site in the Netherlands—particularly convinced the jury.

“We are extremely proud that Yummy Super Sour has won the award for Best New Product of 2025 at the ISM. This international recognition highlights our team’s hard work and dedication to innovation and reflects our capabilities to listen to our customers and develop exactly those propositions that they need. We are excited to expand our candy paper category with selected partners in the growing candy market, both with our own brand as via private labels," says Wouter Smits, managing director at Primus Wafer Paper.





2nd place: Confiserie Vandenbulcke (Belgium) - Pulp 'n Choc Fruity Mix

The Pulp 'n Choc Fruity Mix by Confiserie Vandenbulcke unites Belgian chocolate with cocoa fruit pulp, which normally goes to waste. The filled chocolates, refined with aromas like lemon, orange, and strawberry reportedly offer a unique taste experience that accentuates the fresh, fruity nuances of cocoa fruit. The product also has environmentally-friendly, plastic-free packaging.

3rd place: Barth Ltd. (Israel) - wO's

With wO's, Barth Ltd. is picking up on the current "healthy snacking" trend: The high-fiber, crunchy snacks made from pulses that are rich in nutrients impressed the judges with their intensive taste, low calories and a high share of plant-based proteins. wO's unite enjoyment with nutritional value and an environmental and user-friendly presentation.

