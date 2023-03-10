Senior Editor Liz Parker talks flavor trends in the confectionery industry with Jeff Williams, vertical strategy lead, CPG & pharma, InMobi. InMobi Pulse leverages direct user feedback and users’ mobile signals to deliver insights.

InMobi Pulse recently conducted a recent survey of consumers on mobile devices, which has revealed an unexpected shift in snacking habits. While savory snacks have traditionally been more popular, sweet treats are now starting to catch up.

Its research shows that chocolate dominates the snacking scene, with most people indulging being 55 years or older. However, it's not just chocolate that's on the rise—sticky and chewy candy is also becoming a favorite.

View the video here or above.