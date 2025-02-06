Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn recently chatted with Chris Borges, non-chocolate category director, Perfetti Van Melle, about consumer trends and behaviors in the hard candy category.

Perfetti Van Melle is a manufacturer of lollipops, gum, and other non-chocolate candies. The lollipops category in general is currently a $650 million segment, and is growing faster than other non-chocolate categories. Perfetti Van Melle's Chupa Chups brand recently launched a line of sour lollipops, as well as Melody Pops.

View the video above, or click here.