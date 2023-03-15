Sour Punch, the popular candy brand owned by American Licorice Company, announced its search for college athletes to join the brand's 2023 All-Star team. Anyone who plays a college sport and thinks they embody Sour Punch's "Embrace Your Punch" brand message is encouraged to sign up.

Selected athletes will receive $5,000, exclusive Sour Punch All-Star swag, and all the candy they can handle. In addition, Sour Punch will donate $5,000 to a nonprofit organization of each team member's choosing. Content from each All-Star athlete will be featured on the brand's and company's social media accounts.

"Our company's mission is about championing youth and providing opportunities for young people to develop and shine," said Kristi Shafer, vice president of marketing at American Licorice Company. "We are seeking athletes who embody our brand values of being true to who they are, embracing what makes them unique while appreciating what makes us all different. Our goal is to give these young people a platform to share their story with the hope it will inspire others."

Interested athletes can apply at sourpunch.com/fan-fun, and the deadline for submissions is March 31.