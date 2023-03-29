IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has announced the opening of its newest and largest candy department store at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf. Spanning nearly 30,000 square feet and three floors, this massive candy department store is full of immersive candy experiences celebrating the world’s most popular and iconic “sugary” brands.

“We are extremely excited to bring the ultimate sugar high to one of the world's most visited tourist attractions - Fisherman's Wharf - with our largest store yet,” said Jeff Rubin, founder and CEO of IT’SUGAR. “Our massive candy department store will be a feast for the senses, offering a unique experience unlike any other and solidifying our commitment to bringing pure joy to people everywhere.”

The IT'SUGAR candy department store embodies the brand's essence, showcasing an array of outrageous sweets, whimsical merchandise, and larger than life candy experiences. It features numerous departments of the world’s most popular “sugary” brands, including Sour Patch Kids, Reese’s, Oreo, Nerds, Swedish Fish, M&M’S, Skittles, Kellogg’s, and more. The store also boasts sections dedicated to retro favorites, treats from around the world, TikTok-inspired goodies, and much more, providing endless fun for candy lovers of all ages. Additionally, it features a Lollipop Garden paying homage to San Francisco and a massive IT’SUGAR faux gumball wall.

San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf is a world-famous tourist attraction and a thriving and vibrant local neighborhood and commercial area. It is also home to world-class dining, shopping, hotels, and endless entertainment opportunities.

IT’SUGAR’s candy department store at Fisherman’s Wharf is located at 145 Jefferson St, Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94133. For more information, visit itsugar.com.