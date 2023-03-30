Process Expo, the global food and equipment technology show, announced registration for its 2023 exposition is now open. The event will be held October 23–25, in the South Hall of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

A series of new features are planned for the 2023 edition to enhance educational and networking opportunities on the show floor, as well as ensure convenience and accessibility for registrants and attendees alike.

“The Process Expo audience comes to Chicago looking for the latest in processing and packaging technologies for all food and beverage industry segments, and that’s exactly what they will find,” says Brian Perkins, chairman of the FPSA Board of Directors and president of Provisur Technologies. “Increased automation, improved throughput, and strengthened hygienic equipment design are just of a small sample of the manufacturing solutions our customers will find at Process Expo."

Registration for Process Expo can be easily completed online through the Process Expo website. Registrants also have the option to book their stay at one of several hotels conveniently located near the McCormick Place Convention Center. Complimentary shuttle service to and from the convention center will be provided for those staying at select hotels not within walking distance of the venue. Once registered, future-attendees will have the option to start planning and customizing their Process Expo experience through the MyPlanner tool, which gives detailed information about show features such as a show floor map, exhibitors list, and event schedule.

When the show opens in October, attendees will have an opportunity to connect in-person with leading manufacturers and suppliers from around the world. The show floor promises expanded product discovery, interactive experiences, and special features.

“Ultimately, Process Expo is about bringing industry professionals together and providing them an opportunity to engage with their peers. We create spaces for our attendees to interact with the new products and services available in the market, and with each other. As such, we want to make the registration process seamless and informative, so attendees have plenty of time to start planning and customizing their Process Expo experience,” says Constantin von Vieregge, president of Messe Frankfurt Inc.

Returning this year are the fully functional production lines, which offer a practical, behind-the-scenes look at how the latest solutions are incorporated into current plant operations. This year, the show will be operating three separate live production lines, which will demonstrate the complete processes of producing bacon, empanadas, and pet treats, respectively.

Attendees can also participate in a variety of networking events on and off the floor, including Food for Thought, a series of complimentary educational sessions that will take place in a classroom-like setting and will focus on the latest trends and technologies that are pushing the industry forward.

Process Expo brings together thousands of qualified buyers, food and beverage processors, and packaging professionals, including C-level industry executives, engineers, technical directors, plant managers, product development managers, and more. Registration for the 2023 edition is open. For more details, visit the website at myprocessexpo.com.