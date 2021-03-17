Exhibitor registration for interpack 2023 Processing and Packaging is now open online at www.interpack.com. The deadline for reserving exhibit space is February 28, 2022. Exhibitors who were admitted to interpack 2021, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have the opportunity to re-book. The trade fair will be held from May 4–10, 2023 at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany.

A special feature at interpack 2023 will again be the U.S. Pavilion, organized by Messe Düsseldorf North America. The pavilion turnkey rental package includes a fully furnished booth, access to an attractive lounge area and the on-site service of a project manager, hostesses and interpreters. All technical work, set up and dismantling is included. Please contact Messe Düsseldorf North America at (312) 781-5180 to reserve exhibit space within the U.S. Pavilion. interpack 2023 will present the entire value chain - with exhibit categories including processes and machinery for packaging and processing packaged goods, packaging materials and packaging containers as well as packaging production and related services.

As the world’s leading international trade fair for the packaging sector and related processing industries, interpack is renowned for its wide range of products and international reach. At the last staging in 2017, 2,866 exhibitors showcased their latest technologies to about 170,899 visitors from 168 countries, with a record 74 percent coming from abroad. Three-quarters of the attendees had decision making authority.

Exhibitor registration is now also open for the components 2023 trade fair at www.packaging-components.com. This event is geared towards the supplier sector for the packaging and processing industry and will take place concurrently with interpack 2023. The registration deadline is also February 28, 2022.

To sign up as an interpack 2023 or components 2023 exhibitor for individual space go to www.interpack.com or www.packaging-components.com. To exhibit within the U.S. Pavilion at interpack 2023, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America, Telephone: (312) 781-5180; E-mail: rklemm@mdna.com and visit www.k-online.com and www.mdna.com.