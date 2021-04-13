PROCESS EXPO, the largest tradeshow dedicated to the food and beverage processing industry, has announced that registration for its 2021 edition is now open. Returning to face-to-face, the experiential event will be held November 2–5, in the South Hall of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

“Like most, we are eager to resume business face-to-face and we are thrilled that PROCESS EXPO will be one of the first in our industry slated to get back to in-person events. Our commitment to doing this as safely as possible remains our priority and this begins with registration. As we continue to navigate these times, this November, we welcome all participants the opportunity to connect and network”, noted Kristy Meade, group show director, Messe Frankfurt Inc.

A seamless registration process online will extend over to the onsite systems as well, with minimal interaction, spaced-out counters and contactless equipment. In addition, PROCESS EXPO will be following the health and safety mandates of the federal and local government, along with regulations from the McCormick Place Convention Center.

The safety measures support successful business interactions and networking. Opening the November tradeshow to new advancements, technology and innovation, attendees will have an opportunity to reconnect in-person with leading manufacturers and suppliers from around the world. The show floor promises expanded product discovery opportunities, trend analysis, interactive experiences and special features. Only found at PROCESS EXPO, one of these opportunities includes the fully functional production lines, introducing a birds-eye view of how to incorporate the latest solutions into current plant operations. In addition, attendees can participate in a variety of networking events on and off the floor, including the Women’s Breakfast, the Food for Thought sessions and PE University.

"We are excited to return with an updated, highly informative seminar program, PE University, led by thought-provoking industry experts and renowned presenters discussing today’s most relevant topics,” stated, Andy Drennan, SVP, membership/business development/special projects, Food Processing Suppliers Association. “Their reputation and expertise in specific areas will make this comprehensive program enlightening as it is informative.” Both PE University and the Food for Thought sessions will focus on placing information and insight into the hands of industry professionals to help move their businesses forward. Engaging presentations addressing safety, post-pandemic processes, cannabis trends, robotics, alternative meat, adapting to new business models and other dynamic topics designed to engage and inform will be available across all days of the event.

PROCESS EXPO brings together thousands of qualified buyers, food and beverage processors and packaging professionals, including C-level industry executives, engineers, technical directors, plant managers, product development managers and more. Registration for the 2021 edition is open. For more details, visit the website at www.myprocessexpo.com.