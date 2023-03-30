After two years of research and development, the 7th Heaven Chocolate brand was originally born in Israel under the name "Panda" and has seen explosive growth since 2019, becoming the #1 vegan chocolate in the country. Now, “Panda” is debuting in the United States as 7th Heaven Chocolate.

Despite being completely dairy-free, 7th Heaven Chocolate has the taste, texture, and creaminess of milk chocolate. The brand is uses a unique formula, crafted with fair-trade cocoa while being gluten-free and non-GMO. With a commitment to sustainability and a dedication to using only the highest quality ingredients, 7th Heaven Chocolate also has Kosher Pareve Certification—supervised by the OU (Orthodox Union), Badatz Belz, and the Chief Rabbinate of Israel—and cruelty-free status.

"We are thrilled to bring 7th Heaven Chocolate to the United States," said Malanda Miklic, vice president of sales. "Our goal is to make dairy-free chocolate desirable, irresistible, and approachable, and we can’t wait to hear what people think. We promise, it’s shockingly delicious.”

The brand is offering 3.5-oz. full-sized milk chocolate bars in various flavors such as Caramel & Salt, Peanut Butter Cream, Classic Milk Chocolate, Hazelnut Cream, and Cookies & Cream. As part of the collection, 1.6-oz. snack bars are also available in Peanut Butter Cornflakes, Caramelized Coconut, Pistachio Halva, and Hazelnut Rice Crisps.



Currently, the full collection of chocolate is available online and in New York, Los Angeles, and Florida local retailers, with plans for expansion across the U.S. The brand has particularly been selling out in Kosher stores.