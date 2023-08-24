Colombina, a global food industry leader, has launched ChewzMe candies in the U.S. this month, and also has plans in place for a wider U.S. rollout.

With a presence in over 85 markets worldwide and $690 million in sales, Colombina has more than 90 years building a flavor legacy within the candy industry. The brand is recognized as the first company to achieve a Gold Gender Equity seal, supported by the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), and, for the last seven years, has ranked in the top 10 for best sustainability practices among food companies, according to S&P Global.

Veronica Herrera, senior national sales manager, Colombina USA, was able to talk to us about the brand’s sustainability practices driving business, how it is setting new standards for gender equality within the industry, and what is next for the brand.





Liz Parker: Can you talk about the launch of ChewzMe in the U.S. and plans for the wider U.S. rollout?

Veronica Herrera: To captivate the hearts of U.S. customers, we wanted to create a new and special candy with bold flavors, unusual shapes, and crazy textures. To do so, we have launched ChewzMe and two other new products: Chew n’ Crunch Stix and Tangy Turtlz Gummies. To unveil these candies, we created a pop-up at Grand Central Station to surprise the people of the city, start a national conversation, and invite customers to try something new.

For a wider U.S. rollout, we have distribution plans to continue to expand nationally over the next couple of months on different channels and retailers. ChewzMe is currently available on Amazon Marketplace and at the ChewzMe website.



LP: How/where did the brand originally launch?

VH: We wanted to make a splash and launch the brand in one of the biggest U.S. cities, New York City. For the launch, we created a pop-up at Grand Central Station, an emblematic venue in the heart of Manhattan. The pop-up focused on the idea of a gigantic egg emerging from under New York City’s Grand Central Station, with a sudden crack and explosion of candy—ChewzMe—bursting onto the scene. The special moment in time allowed people to create memories that last a lifetime with candies that take on a life of their own.

LP: What flavors does the product come in?

VH: The launch of ChewzMe featured two products, Tangy Turtlz Gummies and Chew n’ Crunch Stix. The Tangy Turtlz Gummies are a delightful experience of turtle-shaped gummies that offer a triple dose of fun, flavor, and texture. With a watermelon airy gummy belly, a spectacular strawberry sugar shell, and two different sour bursting centers; Cherry and Blue Raspberry. Chew n’ Crunch Stix are individually wrapped sour chewy sticks combining crunchy candy pieces for a double-textured, double-fun sensation. Each Chew n’ Crunch Stix package comes with an assortment of flavors, such as Radical Blue Raspberry, Swaggy Strawberry, and Wicked Watermelon.



LP: Can you share a bit about the brand's sustainability practices?

VH: ChewzMe is manufactured by one of the world's leading food brands, Colombina. Colombina has more than 90 years building a flavor legacy within the candy industry and takes pride in creating a world that not only tastes better but is constantly evolving into an environmentally conscious responsible planet for all. For seven years, Colombina has ranked in the top 10 for best sustainability practices among food companies, according to S&P Global. Colombina’s confectionery, preserves, and cookie-cracker facilities are Zero Waste certified. Colombina has 2 solar farms, and 50% of the electricity consumed in Colombina’s production is from renewable sources. ChewzMe candies are produced in a facility powered by 100% renewable energy. Even more, the brand has reduced its carbon footprint by 35% in recent years.

LP: How is the brand setting new standards for gender equality?

VH: Colombina is dedicated to gender equity and workplace inclusion, which has been an integral part of our organizational culture. Colombina has been recognized as the first company to achieve a Gold Gender Equity seal, supported by the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme). We have a gender equity management system in place that aims to ensure fairness across all company processes: from hiring and inclusive communication to providing equal access to training and fair compensation, among other aspects. Currently, 42% of women within the organization hold managerial positions, and we have trained around 100 women to occupy roles that were traditionally occupied by men. Additionally, we have implemented the salary equity model proposed by the ILO, making us the first private company in Latin America to adopt it.



LP: What's next for the brand for the rest of 2023 or early into 2024?

VH: We are very much looking forward to what’s next for ChewzMe. Over the next couple of months, we will begin distribution across different channels and retailers within the U.S. In early 2024 we will have additional pop-ups to continue captivating U.S. consumers in different cities. As we continue to offer customers our classic candies, we are also working on a new product expansion for the second half of 2024, which will continue to bring bold flavors, unusual shapes, and crazy textures to the U.S. Additionally, we will also extend our brand portfolio with special seasonal products, creating fun ways for our customers to make new ChewzMe memories.