Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR) will be participating at the forthcoming China International Consumer Product Expo, being held at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, Haikou, from April 11–15. As part of the Nestlé stand at the Expo, NITR will have a dedicated wallbay to highlight key travel retail brands Kit Kat and Nestlé Swiss.

At the expo, Nestlé plans to increase awareness about its duty-free range available in the China Duty Free zone whilst reinforcing its ambition of driving food to become the #1 most shopped category in travel retail. Visitors to the expo will be able to see for themselves the most recent additions to the Nestlé portfolio including all four flavors of the Kit Kat Senses Tablets and Kit Kat Share Bags, which includes the Chunky Minis Bag 250g, Share Bag Break Time 517g, and Minis Bag 250g.

Nestlé Swiss has been a true success story in travel retail, delivering 100% Swiss chocolate and a true brand experience. The latest introductions from Nestlé Swiss include 170g Indulgent Tablets in four flavors: Dark Blueberries, Almond & Hazelnut, Dark Candied Orange Peel Pieces & Cocoa Nibs, Milk Cranberries, Hazelnut & Almond and Milk Raisins, and Almonds & Hazelnuts. The Nestlé Swiss Chunks Bag 470g will also be on display.

“It’s been an exceptionally challenging time for China during the COVID pandemic, but Hainan has continued to shine through, and this Expo has become a massively important date in the annual events diary," says Nestlé ITR Global Head of Marketing Aura Sanchez. "We are delighted to exhibit again as part of the Nestlé China corporate stand, introducing the latest additions to our unique portfolio of globally loved confectionery brands –now available to Chinese consumers, not just in Hainan, but internationally as they are able to travel again.”