Global Organics Ltd., a supplier of sustainable, certified organic and fair trade ingredients, has named Aaron Iverson to the new role of national sales manager for the U.S. and Canada. Iverson has worked in the food ingredients business since 1996 and has served as Global Organics’ senior account manager since 2013.

“Aaron's extensive knowledge of organic ingredients and the food industry will be valuable assets in supporting our continued growth,” said Ravi Arora, director of sales and marketing at Global Organics. “Additionally, Aaron has a good understanding of the sales process, strong analytical skills and has an innate ability to understand people’s needs, building trust, and maintaining ongoing communication. He is an excellent coach and leader, which in addition to his industry knowledge, makes him an excellent choice to lead our sales team.”

Iverson joined Global Organics with more than 15 years of experience in the food industry. After concluding his service as an officer in the U.S. Army, Iverson spent six years as a sales representative at Cargill and more than 10 years as a sales manager at the Barry Callebaut Group. Iverson earned a bachelor of arts degree from Drake University.

“Global Organics is committed to offering responsibly sourced, authentic and high quality organic ingredients at competitive prices,” Arora said. “As national sales manager, Aaron will strengthen Global Organics in building collaborative and fruitful relationships with customers.”