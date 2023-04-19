Chocolove’s Mother’s Day Truffles and Champagne Truffles include gourmet flavors crafted by Master Chocolatier Patrick Peeters. Each festive box is available for purchase at Chocolove.com.

Flavor details include:

Mother’s Day Truffle Assortment : A box of 12 assorted truffles in six flavors: Orange Blossom & Mandarin Gelee in Dark Chocolate, Vanilla Seed Ganache in Dark Chocolate, Saffron Ganache & Hazelnut Praline with Crumbled Biscuits in Milk Chocolate, Lavender Ganache & Apricot Gelee in Milk Chocolate, Raspberry Rose Ganache & Hibiscus Gelee in Ruby Chocolate, and Ceylon Tea & Orange Blossom in Milk Chocolate. Available here.

: A box of 12 assorted truffles in six flavors: Orange Blossom & Mandarin Gelee in Dark Chocolate, Vanilla Seed Ganache in Dark Chocolate, Saffron Ganache & Hazelnut Praline with Crumbled Biscuits in Milk Chocolate, Lavender Ganache & Apricot Gelee in Milk Chocolate, Raspberry Rose Ganache & Hibiscus Gelee in Ruby Chocolate, and Ceylon Tea & Orange Blossom in Milk Chocolate. Available here. Marc De Champagne Truffle Assortment: A box of seven assorted truffles in two flavors: Ruby Chocolate Marc de Champagne with Popping Candy, and White Chocolate Marc de Champagne with Popping Candy. Available here.

Both Truffle Assortments have a suggested retail price of $20.00.

Chocolove is made from traceable cocoa and is Non-GMO Project Verified and Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic, and environmental sustainability.