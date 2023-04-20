Are you Team Creamy or Team Crunchy? Hershey's Reeses brand is settling the great peanut butter debate with the release of its limited-edition Reese's Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups.

Reese's Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups both feature the peanut butter and chocolate combination of a Reese's Cup, but with two distinctly different textures. Creamy fans can enjoy a Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter Cup, which has a noticeably smoother texture while Crunchy lovers can treat themselves to a Reese's Crunchy Peanut Butter Cup, which contains chunks of peanuts for that perfect crunchy bite.

Starting today through May 17, the brand is calling on the ultimate peanut butter lovers to enter the nationwide debate. Consumers can try both limited-edition Reese's Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups, then head over to hersheyland.com/reeses/creamy-vs-crunchy.html and cast your vote. Fans will be able to track the head-to-head showdown in real time and see if Team Creamy or Team Crunchy steals America's hearts, minds, and stomachs.

"While you might think you know your peanut butter preference, you need to try them both in a Reese's Cup – the best way to enjoy peanut butter," said Chris Fenton, Reese's brand manager. "With these new Cups, peanut butter lovers will have a delicious way to sound off on one of the most contested disputes. Let the debate begin!"

Reese's will announce America's favorite peanut butter in the most fitting way possible – on National I Love Reese's Day on May 18. Consumers can keep an eye on Reese's social channels to see if Team Creamy or Team Crunchy takes home the crown.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.