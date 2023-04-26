Fischer & Wieser will be expanding its family brands through the acquisition of Texas Hill Country business, Fredericksburg Fudge. Fischer & Wieser is committed to maintaining the same quality that Fredericksburg Fudge is known for—scratch-made products from premium ingredients with no preservatives, additives, or fillers.

Fredericksburg Fudge was established in 1981 by entrepreneur John Honigschmidt and became a family-owned business when he married Laura LaSala. Upon John’s death in 2017, Laura remained committed to maintaining the same standards of excellence that John did. Hearing that Laura was planning to retire in 2023, Fischer & Wieser reached out so they could help continue the legacy that she and John built.

“Both companies are family-owned and operated, and have known each other since our businesses started,” LaSala noted. “I couldn’t think of a more perfect outcome to keep our traditions alive and expand new offerings to our loyal customers throughout the country. Folding one family business into another just makes sense, especially when both were founded in Fredericksburg, TX.”

Fischer & Wieser plans to transition operations immediately and offer fudge, chocolates, brittle, and more for sale at their two Fredericksburg retail locations. Select products will be available for wholesale specialty customers and on jelly.com in the near future.

“Fredericksburg Fudge is an iconic Texas brand that was started around the time Fischer & Wieser began selling to a wider audience beyond our own retail store,” said Case Fischer, co0founder of Fischer & Wieser. “John Honigschmidt, Mark Wieser and I were proud to be at the forefront of the specialty food industry in Texas in the mid ’80s. It’s a privilege for Fischer & Wieser to be able to take John’s brand, keep it alive and continue innovating.”

“As a family business, we can appreciate the hard work and dedication that John and Laura have poured into providing their customers with a consistent and quality product,” added Fischer. “My co-founder, Mark Wieser, and I are confident their superior offering will be the perfect complement to the Fischer & Wieser family of brands.”