Natural Healthy Concepts has acquired Phat Fudge, a versatile, spreadable snack made with all-natural ingredients and only 2 g of sugar per serving. Developed by founder Mary Shenouda, Phat Fudge offers anyone with an active lifestyle a healthier alternative to traditional sweet spreads and snacks, providing a balanced source of energy without the sugar crash. Featuring nutrient-dense ingredients like tahini, Phat Fudge is suitable for various diets, including paleo and keto.

"Phat Fudge was born out of a need for a convenient, delicious, and health-focused snack that supports a balanced lifestyle," says Shenouda. "It's perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a rich, creamy treat while keeping nutrition in mind."

Phat Fudge was born out of a need for a convenient, delicious, and health-focused snack that supports a balanced lifestyle. Packaged for convenience, Phat Fudge reportedly has an easy-to-open pouch perfect for sliding into a sports bag, backpack, or purse.

Phat Fudge is not a candy but rather a real ingredient performance food. With only 2 g of sugar per serving, it's an ideal choice for those seeking to maintain balanced blood sugar levels, the company says. Its primary ingredient is tahini, known for its health benefits such as protein, antioxidants, fiber, and omega-6. Phat Fudge also includes other natural ingredients, such as sesame oil and turmeric root to support optimal health.

