Swiss herb specialist Ricola returns to Singapore this year for the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition, where it will be presenting its new display concept and product range (Basement 2, H6).

The new display concept includes new designs for checkouts, self-standing units, and promotional spaces which Ricola hopes to see in airports all across Asia soon. Product-wise, Ricola will be showcasing its regular assortment which since the last Singapore show has undergone significant packaging changes and new look designs.

The new brand design by renowned London design agency Lewis Moberly reflects a new positioning with a more confident contemporary stance, now clearly setting out the unique claim "made with Swiss Alpine Herbs," alongside a modernized logo.

Currently, Ricola’s best-selling products in Asia are the Original Swiss Herb drops and the sugar free Lemon Mint drops, with several minty variations also very well received.

Ricola’s key focus for its Asia Pacific business is on airports, where it is seeing great potential based on its prospering business in local markets, but remains optimistic and open to other channels and continues to pursue them in collaboration with its distribution partners.

Andreas Reckart, Ricola’s head of travel retail, said: “Prior to COVID, Ricola’s business in Asia Pacific Travel Retail was just about to take off following the introduction of our impulse assortment. We had listings with many major retailers including China Duty Free Group, Dufry, Lotte, and Shilla – and sales were increasing steadily. Then the pandemic hit and we were back to square one. Fortunately, we were able to maintain contact with most of our partners in Asia and we are now looking forwarded to continuing where we left off before the pandemic."

“We are very much looking forward to exhibiting at this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition and getting back to where we were pre-COVID," she finished.