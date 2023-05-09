OGeez! is rebranding its gummy lineup and moving to a variety pack model.

The company has consolidated its flavors into two main medley products: The Fruits and The Creams. The Fruits will include fan-favorite Watermelon, as well as two new flavors—Red Apple and Peach. The Creams will include Blackberries & Cream and Orange Creamsicle, along with a new Peaches N' Cream flavor.

"Consider this our next flavor generation," said OGeez! Brands CEO Bran Noonan. "It's a real dream team of gummies. We've been working on this behind-the-scenes for awhile, and we're thrilled to finally share it with all of our dispensaries and consumers."

OGeez!’s variety pack model is designed to give consumers a mix of flavors in one bag, while also streamlining production and simplifying SKU management for dispensaries.

Paul Hinojos of the Goodyear-based Valley of the Sun Medical Dispensary applauded the move.

"Being an operator of a cannabis dispensary and also a huge fan of OGeez!, we're really excited for the mixed bags to hit the market," Hinojos said. "It's tough to manage 1,000 different SKUs, so to have OGeez! in a mixed bag is very exciting to see.”

Noonan said he expects the move to be a big hit with consumers as well.

"It takes the stress out of the decision about which flavor of gummies to buy," he said. "You now get more of what you want in one neat little package."

The Fruits and The Creams will both come in indica and sativa in 10 mg per unit. In addition, The Fruits will be available in sativa in a 30 mg gummy, while The Creams will be offered in 30 mg in indica.

The full OGeez! gummy lineup also includes several effects-based gummies: The CBN Sleep Gummy in Aquaberry, Peg's Raspberry Orange RSO, and Happy Balance, a THC-CBD ratio in Strawberries & Cream.

To make way for all the changes, the company is placing its Tropical gummy in the vault. Noonan said the company may bring it back one day.

"We are really focusing on SKU optimization, especially as we grow and think about expansion," he said.

In addition to the flavor lineup changes, OGeez! is also launching a limited-edition summer gummy in Pink Lemonade. That gummy will launch June 21 and will be available through Sept. 23. This marks the second year that OGeez! has released a limited-edition summer flavor. Last year, it saw success with its Piña Colada gummy.