Perfect Snacks launches summer variety pack with two new flavors: Lemon Poppy Seed and Cherry Pie

Company: Perfect Snacks

Website: www.perfectsnacks.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $32.00

Product Snapshot: Perfect Snacks, makers of fresh-from-the-fridge protein snacks, is giving customers across the country another reason to hit the fridge and enjoy the sunshine, this summer, with the launch of two, limited-edition flavors: Lemon Poppy Seed and Cherry Pie. Both flavors will be available online at perfectsnacks.com, beginning July 13th, and sold in a 12-bar Summer Variety Pack.

The newest innovations contain combinations of the same nutrient-dense, organic and whole-food ingredients for which Perfect Snacks has been known since 2005. Both flavors are made with peanut and cashew butter and wildflower honey. They're also packed with 12g of whole-food protein and 20+ superfoods.

Lemon Poppy Seed: When life gives you lemons, add poppy seeds, and make it perfect! This refreshing whole-food protein bar is made with a blend of freshly-ground cashew and peanut butter, organic honey and an infusion of bright lemon and sweet vanilla. Plus, with 12g of whole-food protein, 20 organic superfoods and nutty poppyseeds blended in, it’s the perfect snack to add a little pop of sunshine to your day.

Cherry Pie: This fresh take on the classic cherry pie will bring you back to simpler times and sun-drenched summer days. Peanut and cashew butter blend for a creamy taste, and bursts of perfectly tart cherry are swirled throughout. With 12g of whole food protein and 20 organic superfoods, this flavor redefines the true American daydream.

With innovation at the forefront of the Company’s initiatives, Perfect Snacks continues to grow in both category market share and distribution throughout its various grocery channels, now in more than 35,000 fridges nationwide, and expanding into Canada in 2020.

In addition to the two new, limited-edition flavors, Perfect Snacks’ existing lines – Perfect Bar, Perfect Kids, Perfect Bites and Refrigerated Peanut Butter Cups—are each gluten-free, non-GMO and low-GI, with up to 17 grams of whole food protein and organic superfoods. While all Perfect Snacks products are found in the refrigerated aisle of grocers nationwide, they stay fresh outside of the fridge for varying amounts of time, based on the line.

The Summer Variety Pack will sell for $32 online only at PerfectSnacks.com for six bars of Cherry Pie and six bars of Lemon Poppyseed, while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.PerfectSnacks.com.