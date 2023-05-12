The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) has announced the appointment of Christine McGrath as its new chairman. McGrath is the SVP and chief impact & sustainability officer at Mondelēz International and has more than two decades of experience in the global food industry, with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and growth. McGrath is one of the longest serving WCF board members.

In addition to McGrath's appointment, WCF has appointed two new board officers: Kojo Amoo-Gottfried, Cargill managing director - Cocoa and Chocolate NA and Indulgence and Tejinder Singh Saraon – MD and CEO, ofi Cocoa. Tricia Brannigan, The Hershey Company’s VP, chief procurement officer, continues in her role as board officer.

"I am honored to take on the role of WCF chair and look forward to working with my fellow board members to drive progress towards a more sustainable cocoa sector," said McGrath. "We have a collective responsibility to address the social and environmental challenges facing cocoa farming communities, and WCF is uniquely positioned to drive positive impact and transformation."

Chris Vincent, WCF president, commented "We are delighted to welcome Chris McGrath, a long-standing board member of WCF, as our new chairman and Kojo Amoo-Gottfried and Tejinder Singh Saraon as board officers. Their extensive experience and deep knowledge of the cocoa sector will help us to advance our mission of creating a sustainable and thriving cocoa sector. We look forward to working closely with the entire board to drive positive change and achieve meaningful impact for cocoa farmers and their communities.’’

The board members will collaborate with WCF’s management team and staff to advance the organization's mission to promote a sustainable and thriving cocoa sector.