Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker was recently able to talk to Monique Heineman, senior marketing manager, Free2b Foods, Staten Island, NY, about how the company got its start and why it wanted to create snack-inclusive treats that all consumers can enjoy, regardless of allergies.





Liz Parker: How did Free2b Foods get its start? What made the founder want to start a snack-inclusive (allergen-free) company?

Monique Heineman: Free2b was founded in 2008 when a dad came to us with a jar of sunflower seed butter in hand and asked us to create a candy cup that his peanut-allergic son could enjoy. Today, Free2b offers delicious, healthier snacks that are made with simple, recognizable ingredients. Made for anyone with food sensitivities, allergies, intolerances, or lifestyle choices to enjoy all day, everyday.





LP: What were the first products Free2b made?

MH: Our first products are still our top sellers! Dark Chocolate Sunflower Butter Sun Cups and Chocolate Sunflower Butter Sun Cups. We’ve heard from people with peanut allergies that our Sun Cups meet their cravings and nostalgia for peanut butter cups.





LP: How do you ensure that there is no cross-contamination and that all the products stay allergy-free?

MH: Free2b only makes products that meet the needs of people with food allergies or sensitivities. It starts with the passion of the Free2b team in our dedicated allergy friendly manufacturing facility, in Kansas. Common food allergens NEVER enter our production facility to keep our customers safe from accidental allergen exposure. We also closely vet and partner with ingredient suppliers to ensure they are providing common food allergen free ingredients.





LP: The brand recently debuted its Mint and Sea Salt Caramel chocolate cups. What sort of plant-based ingredients were used?

MH: We use a base of tapioca syrup, cane sugar, and cocoa butter for the filling base. This creates a creamy texture that we then add simple, real ingredients to flavor like brown sugar caramel syrup or peppermint oil. Both fillings have a finish of Maldon sea salt to set the taste apart.

In addition to never containing any common food allergens, our simple recognizable ingredient approach means you will never find any artificial flavors, artificial colors, artificial sweeteners, preservatives, hydrogenated oils, palm oil, animal products, or carrageenan in Free2b products.





LP: What’s next for the brand? Any new product launches for the rest of 2023 or early 2024?

MH: We are excited to bring more flavor options to our customers with Dark Chocolate Mint and Sea Salt Caramel Cups starting in August. There are limited allergy-friendly snack and treat options, so we are trying to fix that!

Also look for a Free2b Halloween offering this fall. Halloween is a key time where easy swaps can include children with food allergies and keep them safe during Trick or Treating or holiday parties. In recent years, we sold a Halloween pack of individually wrapped Sun Cups on our website called Bag O’ Treats. 2023 is the first year we are offering Bag O’ Treats to retailers at a larger scale. Early interest from retailers has been significantly above our initial volume estimates for the program.

