The January 2025 digital edition of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery has landed. This eMagazine contains a wide range of impactful information of interest to industry professionals at every level. Read the January 2025 issue here, and check out the highlights below.





Cover story: Ethel's Baking Co.

While this Michigan bakery started small (in a tiny rented kitchen space), its range of gluten-free bars, cookies, and other treats now has a nationwide reach. Learn how the company has expanded while remaining true to its roots.

Category focus: chips

Snackers continue to reach for chips to satisfy their hunger, just like they have for decades. What’s different from days gone by is the ever-changing range of options consumers have to chow down on. This article talks about trends, top performers, and more.

Show preview: ASB BakingTECH

Entering its second century, this American Society of Baking event builds upon its history while innovating and keeping an eye on the industry’s future. This preview shares the highlights, reasons for attending, and what ASB has done to keep up with the times.

Tech and techniques: packaging equipment

Just as on the processing floor, machines used to wrap, bag, box, and ship out finished snacks and baked goods are expected to perform efficiently, effectively, and cleanly. Find out what leading packaging equipment suppliers have to say about trends and tech advancements.

Candy Industry profile: Mars Wrigley

The confectionery and snack giant continues to deliver consumers what they crave with long-standing products in addition to ongoing innovations. Read this special CI section to hear what’s new at the producer, as well as what the future might hold at the company.

Ingredients: flavors and colors

We eat with our eyes, as the saying goes. However, no matter how appealing the color and other visual aspects of a bakery treat or tempting snack might look, the taste also figures in big. This article talks about trends in ingredients related to color and flavor.

