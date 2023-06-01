This Father’s Day, Laffy Taffy is sending free packages of their newest candy, Fruit Combos, to 1,000 fans willing to share how #DadThings combined make their father figure special.

On June 18 (Father’s Day), starting at 1 p.m. EDT, while supplies last, families can visit laffytaffycombos.com to get their hands on Fruit Combos, Laffy Taffy’s latest innovation which combines two fruity flavors in one smooth and chewy mini-bar.

How it works:

Identify “Dad Things”: Consumers can discuss amongst their family and identify their two favorite “dad things” that make the dad, or father figure, in their lives extraordinary.

Consumers can discuss amongst their family and identify their two favorite “dad things” that make the dad, or father figure, in their lives extraordinary. Submit: Be one of the first 1,000 families to submit your top combo of “dad things” and dad will receive a free package of the new Laffy Taffy Fruit Combos to enjoy together.

Be one of the first 1,000 families to submit your top combo of “dad things” and dad will receive a free package of the new Laffy Taffy Fruit Combos to enjoy together. Grand Prize: Every participant will be automatically entered for a chance to win a grand prize—the ultimate “dad things starter pack” which includes a year-supply of Fruit Combos and classic Laffy Taffy dad mementos.

“Laffy Taffy has been known as the champion of dad jokes for decades, so it is only natural we launch our delicious Fruit Combos in a way that honors this legacy,” said Dave Foldes, director of marketing at Laffy Taffy. “Dad things are all about moments of connection and laughter, just like our new mini bars which provide a smooth and chewy treat wrapped in a joke worth sharing. We’re so excited to help families come together this Father’s Day over a delicious combo we know they will love as much as dad's classic socks and sandals mashup.”

Laffy Taffy Fruit Combos feature a variety of four new flavor combos: Strawberry- Kiwi, Strawberry-Orange, Mango-Passionfruit, and Wildberry-Banana. Fruit Combos are available now in convenience, value/dollar, grocery, and mass-retail stores nationwide in two sizes: a 3.5-oz. bag (SRP $1.25) and a 6-oz. bag (SRP: $3.60).