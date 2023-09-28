What’s a potato’s favorite game? If you know the answer, you could enter for a chance to win the ultimate family game night with Mario Lopez and Laffy Taffy, the fruity, chewy candy brand known for shareable “dad jokes” and laughter on every wrapper.

Starting today, on National Family Game Night, Laffy Taffy is inspiring moments of connection with the launch of The Last Laff—an interactive card game that features jokes on every card and challenges families to laugh together and guess the punchline. Play by one of two designated rules or choose your own “house rules” to create new game night traditions. No matter how you play, the name of the game is to hold onto your Laffy Taffy mini bars.

“Laffy Taffy dad jokes have been a staple of family fun for nearly 40 years, with fans often sharing our delicious fruity, chewy candy with jokes on every wrapper during family game nights to make each other laugh and create memories,” said Jenny Chen, brand manager of Laffy Taffy at Ferrara Candy Company. “We were inspired to share our jokes in a new way, and with the help of Mario Lopez, one of the funniest dads himself, we’re giving families the chance to own an exclusive Laffy Taffy game they can’t get anywhere else – and for a limited time only.”

Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 13, families can enter each evening for their chance to snag one of 500 complimentary limited-edition card games exclusively from Laffy Taffy. They will also be entered for a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles for a game night hosted by special guest, Mario Lopez, America’s favorite game-loving expert on all-things family fun. Official rules apply.

“Two things you should know about me: I’m a dad and I love game night. The dad jokes on Laffy Taffy wrappers always get a laugh from my kids and me, not to mention the chewy candy is the best treat no matter what game you’re playing,” said Lopez. “I can’t wait to share this new game night tradition with my family and celebrate the launch of The Last Laff with one lucky family in L.A. Let the games begin!”

Here’s how it works:

Nightly Jokes: Starting Sept. 28 for 15 nights, Laffy Taffy will release a new joke every night at 7 p.m. ET at LaffyTaffy.com/LastLaff for a chance to enter the sweepstakes by guessing the punchline.

LOL Moments: The best part? Your family can create a new ritual by checking for the featured joke every night. Participants have 24 hours to answer each pun and can enter once per day, so be sure to come back for more laughs. The more jokes you know, the more chances you have to win! (Hint: you can try more than once to guess the correct answer!)

First Prize: 500 participants will be randomly selected after the sweepstakes ends mid-October to win one of The Last Laff card decks and candy.

Grand Prize: One lucky grand prize winner will receive $5,000 and a trip to Los Angeles for them and up to three guests for their game night with Lopez

To get things started, Lopez is sharing his family game night tips:

Lay Down the Law: A good game night means the rules are clear and fair. Establish the “house rules” before you get started so there are no questions or quibbles.

Treats Are a Must: Be sure there are plenty of sweet, fruity flavors for the whole family. A bowl (or two) of Laffy Taffy is the perfect addition to any game night.

Don’t Get in A Game Rut: Switch it up! While you might have your go-to game, it’s fun to try something new or create your own to challenge your family.

The More the Merrier: Game night is for everyone. Make sure every family member and friend who wants to join feels included and part of the fun.

Have Fun: Winning is great, but game night is all about creating family memories and connecting with loved ones. So, don’t be a sore loser!

To find a nearby retailer and get more Laffy Taffy jokes to practice for game night, consumers can visit laffytaffy.com and follow @LaffyTaffy on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

P.S. – the answer is hashtag.

Ferrara, a division of Ferrero Group, is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.