Nassau Candy, manufacturer of specialty and private label confections, has introduced the new kids on the bulk color block—Clever Candy Individual Color Bulk Bestie Bears Gummies and 850 Count Single-Color Bulk Gumballs at the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo (booth #11948). Designed with bulk displays, candy charcuterie boards, and candy buffets in mind, the bulk gumball and gummy Bestie Bear lines are full of bold flavors and vivid colors.
“Single-color and color blocked displays have grown in popularity everywhere from retail outlets to events—even gender reveals, however, not a lot of manufacturers are creating large single-color bulk confection collections,” says Andrew Reitman, executive vice president, National Brand Confections for Nassau Candy. “Our new exclusive 850 Count Single-Color Gumballs and Individual Color Bestie Bears fill this hole while also improving on best-selling, iconic confections. Each item is great on its own, but when paired together will create a grand statement anywhere they’re presented.”
Clever Candy Bestie Bears turn the color and fruit flavor meters up to 12, offering 12 different flavor and color combinations all with a soft chew. Included in the mix are classic flavors like cherry, orange, and grape, to more exotic like pineapple, mango, and grapefruit. The colors are just as vibrant, featuring bold shades of red, orange, green, blue, and purple.
Clever Candy 850 Count Single-Color Gumballs offers the candy classic into a 17 sku collection offers primary colors like bright red, green, and white. For a touch of elegance, the line also offers shimmer options including light pink, powder blue, silver, and gold.
In addition to bulk, the Single-Colored Gumballs and Individual Color Bestie Bears are available for private label packaged plan-o-grams. Nassau Candy already has plans in place to continue to grow its Clever Candy bulk and packaged offerings with new roll outs later in the year.
The Clever Candy Individual Color Bestie Bears and Clever Candy 850 Single-Color Gumballs are in stock and shipping. To check out the entire Clever Candy line, visit nassaucandy.com.
Full List of Clever Candy Bestie Bear Colors and Flavors:
Light Green – Lime Flavor
Green – Watermelon Flavor
Dark Green – Green Apple Flavor
Purple – Grape Flavor
Dark Orange – Orange Flavor
Orange – Mango Flavor
Light Orange – Grapefruit Flavor
Yellow – Lemon Flavor
Light Yellow – Pineapple Flavor
Deep Red – Strawberry Flavor
Red – Cherry Flavor
Dark Blue – Blue Raspberry Flavor
Full List of Clever Candy 850 Count Single-Color Gumball Colors and Flavors:
Royal Blue – Blue Raspberry Flavor
Caribbean Blue – Blueberry Flavor
Bright Pink – Bubble Gum Flavor
Red – Cherry Flavor
Green – Apple Flavor
Orange – Orange Flavor
Yellow – Banana Flavor
Purple – Grape Flavor
Black – Tutti Frutti Flavor
White – Tutti Frutti Flavor
Shimmer Light Pink – Tutti Frutti Flavor
Shimmer Gold – Tutti Frutti Flavor
Shimmer Turquoise – Cotton Candy Flavor
Shimmer White – Tutti Frutti Flavor
Shimmer Powder Blue – Tutti Frutti Flavor
Shimmer Silver – Tutti Frutti Flavor
Shimmer Lavender – Tutti Frutti Flavor