Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker, America’s original craft chocolate, launched a new product category for the brand at the NCA Sweets & Snacks 2023 show with the debut of BREAKS by Scharffen Berger. BREAKS merges Scharffen Berger’s 43% Oat Milk Chocolate, sweetened with coconut sugar, with a variety of sought-after mix-ins, resulting in a selection of bark—all of which are vegan. In addition to unveiling BREAKS, Scharffen Berger will also be showcasing recent innovations in baking chocolate, chocolate charcuterie flats, and bars.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a year, with so much innovation and exciting new opportunities to modernize this great and respected chocolate brand,” said JP Mackey, president and chief sales officer for Scharffen Berger. “Sweets and Snacks attendees are going to see a whole new Scharffen Berger this year, still built on the same innovation-meets-quality foundation established so many years ago and resurrected by the current independent operators I have the honor of working with. The new branding, SKUs and product lines are expansions to meet the tastes of today’s consumers as well as the broader needs of our current and future retail partners. We have invested heavily in getting new products in the right package formats with on-trend ingredients, like plant-based oat milk, coconut and maple sugars and inclusions, up and running. BREAKS is a perfect example of how we have been re-thinking this brand and where it can bring value for our retail customers while delivering on end-user consumer tastes.”

BREAKS by Scharffen Berger are craft-made vegan barks featuring 43% Oat Milk Chocolate and coconut sugar for a sweet solution to lower-glycemic snacking. BREAKS come in four flavors packed in conveniently sized, resealable 4.5 oz. stand-up pouches:

43 % Oat Milk Chocolate with Coconut Sugar + Salted Almond Bark (vegan)

(vegan) 43% Oat Milk Chocolate with Coconut Sugar + Coconut and Quinoa Bark (vegan)

(vegan) 43% Oat Milk Chocolate with Coconut Sugar + Salted Sunflower Seed Bark (vegan)

(vegan) 43% Oat Milk Chocolate with Coconut Sugar + Gluten Free Pretzel Bark (vegan)

“The rising trend of consumers purchasing plant-based product alternatives and increase in Google searches for plant-based foods underscores the importance of providing these types of options for consumers across all food categories. We’re excited that we’ve perfected an oat milk chocolate that delivers on the unsurpassed quality and taste expected of Scharffen Berger. Of course, bark lines are already out there, but with BREAKS, we have created a first-of-its-kind bark line that offers a plant-based solution with high-quality taste in familiar flavors,” added Mackey.

All of Scharffen Berger’s new innovations are available now at scharffenberger.com and will be hitting store shelves soon.