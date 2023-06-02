Luxury candy boutique Sugarfina and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have come together to create the Sugarfina x Hollywood Collection—a line of Candy Bento Boxes, Candy Cubes, Chocolate Bars, and Popcorn Canisters to celebrate 100 years of the Hollywood Sign. The collection joins the 2023 centennial celebration, a campaign honoring Hollywood's world-famous landmark with special collaborations, festivities, and events.

"As an LA-based brand, the heart of Sugarfina is in California," said Scott LaPorta, CEO and co-investor of Sugarfina. "To collaborate with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is a fully-authentic experience for many members of the Sugarfina brand. We are thrilled to participate in the 100th Anniversary celebrations and look forward to spreading sweetness to all California dreamers."

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with Sugarfina to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood Sign" said Steve Nissen, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. "Sugarfina's candies are all unique, just like our very own Hollywood Sign, so it makes sense for the two of us to partner together" he added.

The release features a complete collection with candies and packaging that celebrate Hollywood's biggest star. Known for its fancy gummies, Sugarfina has released a new candy tributing the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Walk of Fame Stars, sweet and sour gummy stars dazzling in the flavors of Pineapple, Watermelon, and Strawberry. Celebrate this exclusive collaboration with Sugarfina and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce at sugarfina.com, or in-store at Sugarfina.

The collection includes: