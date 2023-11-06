Krispy Kreme is bringing iconic flavors of the season together in its new Flavors of Fall collection, available now through Thanksgiving.

Available at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., the Flavors of Fall collection is a sweet way to enjoy the crisp days of fall while gathering with friends and family to indulge in the flavors during the season’s special moments, from Friendsgiving festivities to office gatherings.

The collection features three new doughnuts, as well as several returning items:

NEW Caramel Pecan Brownie Doughnut: an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in brownie batter icing and topped with candied fall pecans and a salted caramel drizzle.

NEW Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Doughnut: this doughnut has blackberry filling, is dipped in cinnamon icing, and then topped with granola.

NEW Cinnamon Latte Lover Doughnut: the doughnut is dipped in cinnamon icing and topped with a dollop of cinnamon latte buttercream and an autumnal leaf candy piece.

Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut: this doughnut is tossed in cinnamon sugar with apple cider flavored filling.

Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with an autumn sprinkle blend.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: this glazed, old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake doughnut is a combination of crumbly cake and pumpkin spice flavor.

Krispy Kreme’s Flavors of Fall doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Consumers can also enjoy the Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut in a Krispy Kreme six-pack delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.

