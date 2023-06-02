Debbas Gourmet, the gourmet chocolatier renowned for its harmonious blend of flavors, has announced its recent expansion of A’cappella Chocolate into more retail locations. A'cappella's signature Truffle Cones can now be found at Safeway/Albertsons stores across the U.S., while the Knotty Graham product line has been introduced at Savemart Supermarkets. These new partnerships reflect A'cappella's commitment to bringing its hand-crafted gourmet confections to a wider audience.

With the expansion of its Truffle Cones, A'cappella has elevated the classic ice cream cone experience. The last bite of your favorite ice cream cone has been upgraded from molar-crushing to a melt-in-your-mouth truffle center. Each Truffle Cone is filled with creamy truffle ganache, creating a symphony of flavors.

"We are thrilled to bring our A'cappella Truffle Cones to Safeway/Albertsons stores nationwide," says Max Debbas, founder of A'cappella Chocolate. "I believe chocolate should evoke a sense of joy and wonder, and our Truffle cones offer a truly unique experience for chocolate and ice cream lovers everywhere."

A'cappella Truffle Cones are available in three ice cream flavors: Chocolate, Strawberry, and Cookies and Cream.

In addition to the expansion of the Truffle Cones, A'cappella has also extended its Knotty Graham product line into Savemart Supermarkets. These twisted treats may resemble pretzels, but they are actually knotted graham crackers dipped in real chocolate and adorned with all-natural toppings. The Knotty Graham line is available in two enticing flavors in the cookie and snack aisle at Savemart Supermarkets: Churro and Cookies and Cream.

"At A'cappella Chocolate, we are dedicated to crafting exceptional treats that bring joy to people's lives," says Max Debbas. "Our Knotty Graham line adds a twist to the traditional graham cracker, creating a delightful combination of flavors and textures. We are thrilled to partner with Savemart Supermarkets to offer our customers an exciting new snacking experience."

To learn more about A'cappella Chocolate's indulgent offerings and to find a retail location, visit AcappellaChocolate.com.