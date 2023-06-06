Just in time to celebrate National Candy Month, HI-CHEW has announced the opening of the HI-CHEW Bite-Size Candy Shop for a limited time in New York City.

Located downtown in Nolita, the HI-CHEW Bite-Size Candy Shop gives brand fanatics and candy-obsessed consumers the opportunity to indulge in all things HI-CHEW, from the brand’s history and colorful packaging, to purchasing exclusive flavors and branded swag. The candy shop, located at 173 Elizabeth Street, will be open to the public from Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 with hours of operation as follows: Thursday from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The HI-CHEW Bite-Size Candy Shop is quaint in size but delivers big, fruit-forward energy as consumers are greeted with fruit designs and vibrant colors that mimic the brand’s packaging, evoking the sensation of walking straight into their favorite flavor mix. As they step inside, consumers are immediately immersed in the world of HI-CHEW, finding themselves surrounded by an array of colors from the floor to ceiling as each HI-CHEW flavor is brought to life.

For one weekend only, HI-CHEW is bringing some fan-favorite exclusive flavors to NYC for candy shop visitors, as Pineapple, Lilikoi, and Yogurt Mix will be available for purchase on-site. An abundance of HI-CHEW candy flavors will be available on-shelf for purchase along with branded merchandise exclusive to the candy shop such as sweatshirts, baseball caps, tote bags, fanny packs, and more. With a candy dispenser on-site, visitors will be able to enjoy samples of the newest HI-CHEW flavors. Additionally, customers will receive a free HI-CHEW tote with a $50 purchase.

Earlier this year, HI-CHEW launched HI-CHEW Bites, a convenient way for consumers to enjoy their favorite chews on the go with unwrapped chewlets in three of HI-CHEW's most popular flavors: Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry. Now, HI-CHEW is bringing its newest product to life and unwrapping the world of HI-CHEW in the Big Apple.

“The HI-CHEW Bite-Size Candy Shop portrays the unique, true-to-life flavor experience that HI-CHEW brings to its consumers,” said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & president and CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. “Brand fans will find that all of the details used to create the Bite-Size Candy Shop bring HI-CHEW Bites to reality. The candy shop will be a summer pop-up that consumers won’t want to miss, and we are thrilled to bring four days of excitement and HI-CHEW fun to New York City.”

At the HI-CHEW Bite-Size Candy Shop, visitors will have the opportunity to be larger-than-life in a bite-size photo experience. As they peek inside a small photo booth, they’ll find the unwrapped chewlets from HI-CHEW Bites hanging out on an ultimate summer road trip along a palm tree-lined shoreline. Visitors will receive the photos digitally to share with friends and on social media. Consumers will also be transported around the world as they explore the brand’s history and browse the display of global flavors to get inspired for future travels.

