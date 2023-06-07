Jelly Belly is releasing a new collection inspired by the international trending beverage, Boba Milk Tea. The perfect balance of tea, tapioca, and flavor, Boba Milk Tea jelly beans from Jelly Belly will be shipping in August and available for consumers just in time for the holidays. The latest collection features true-to-life Boba milk tea flavors, including Mango Milk Tea, Taro Milk Tea, Matcha Milk Tea, Strawberry Milk Tea, and Thai Milk Tea.

This new line of popular boba milk tea flavors can be enjoyed in various formats, from gift boxes to Grab & Go bags and more.

The full collection includes:

Jelly Belly Boba Milk Tea Gift Box showcases everyone’s favorite boba beverages. The stylish box has five flavors of Jelly Belly jelly beans and is available as a 4.25-oz. gift box. (July 2023)

Jelly Belly Boba Milk Tea Bag – Consumers can enjoy all five boba milk tea fix flavors solo with this 1-oz. bag of Jelly Belly Boba Milk Tea jelly beans. (July 2023)

Jelly Belly Boba Milk Tea Grab & Go Bag - A new summer road trip essential. Consumers can enjoy all five boba milk tea jelly bean flavors on-the-go. Available as a 3.5-oz. Grab & Go bag. (July 2023)

Jelly Belly Boba Milk Tea Mini Cup resembles everyone’s favorite boba beverage and is a keychain filled with all five boba milk tea jelly bean flavors. Available as a 3-oz keychain. (December 2023)

