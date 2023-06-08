Just in time for Father’s Day, Norman Love Confections has introduced a special, ultra-premium chocolate collection, the Donuts & Coffee Gift Box.

The new box features 10 specialty bonbons alongside 15 signature collection flavors. Two new flavors include Donuts & Coffee in a milk chocolate shell, best described as old-fashioned cake doughnuts and fresh coffee with a bite of milk chocolate. Another new bonbon is Irish Coffee in a dark chocolate shell, featuring fresh-brewed coffee spiced up with a splash of Irish whiskey.

“In addition to creating a whiskey-flavored dark chocolate confection, our chocolatiers have been perfecting the coffee and doughnut flavor combination for years, and we’re thrilled to unveil these new flavors in time for Father’s Day,” said Norman Love, founder and president of Norman Love Confections.

A 25-piece box is offered for $58.00. Additional Father’s Day gift ideas include the 50-piece signature gift box, the Chocolate Truffles Gift Box, Dark Chocolate Gift Box, and the 15-piece Black Chocolate Gift Box. Other specialty gifts and desserts are available online at NormanLoveConfections.com.