Norman Love Confections unveils LTO Easter Collection

In addition, six pastries with themed decor, flavors are available.

By Candy Industry Staff
Courtesy of Norman Love Confections

March 12, 2025

Norman Love Confections has released its 2025 Easter Collection, filled with bright colors and spring flavors. The limited-edition Easter collection features 10 egg-shaped chocolates available in a five-piece green gift box, a 10-piece gift box available in white or green, a 25-piece gift box available in white or green, and a 50-piece green gift box.

The 2025 Easter Collection flavors include:

  • Spring Citrus – Bright, creamy orange with vanilla, in a white chocolate shell
  • Coconut Silk – A nutty depth of coconut in a dark chocolate shell
  • Peanut Butter Bliss – Salty and sweet in a milk chocolate shell
  • Mint Creme – Dark chocolate with a cool burst of mint
  • Golden Lemon – Zesty burst of lemon and silky cream in a white chocolate shell
  • Midnight Cocoa – Layers of dark chocolate in a dark chocolate shell
  • Pistachio Creme – Rich, nutty essence of roasted pistachios in a milk chocolate shell
  • Silken Caramel – Buttery caramel sweetness in a milk chocolate shell
  • Café Creme – Bold espresso and silky milk chocolate in a milk chocolate shell
  • Strawberry Blush – Essence of ripe strawberries in a white chocolate shell

In addition to the ultra-premium chocolates, six Easter pastries with themed decor and flavors are available for a limited time, including a 6” Lemon Strawberry Entremet, a 6” Chocolate Entremet and a 6” Carrot Cake for $50 each, plus individual pastries including a Cream Cheese Bunny, a Caramel Tower and an individual Carrot Cake for $10.00 each. 

The 2025 Easter Collection gift boxes, select novelties, and curated bundles will be available for purchase online on or about March 24, and all gift boxes and novelties will be available at Norman Love Confections salons in Fort Myers, Naples, Estero, Sarasota, and Delray Beach beginning April 7. 

KEYWORDS: Easter easter candy Norman Love Confections

