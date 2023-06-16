Delysia Chocolatier has introduced its All-American Summer Collection nationwide.

Just in time for the summer season, the limited-edition nine-piece chocolate truffle collection comprises three handmade chocolate truffle varieties, including BBQ Sauce, Roasted Corn, and Watermelon.

Like a traditional plate of BBQ, the BBQ Sauce dark chocolate truffle is sweet and tangy, infusing smokey and mesquite barbeque sauce. The Roasted Corn truffle has an equal, if not bolder, level of heat, with blends of spicy cayenne and chipotle peppers with sweet corn, butter, and lime zest all in milk chocolate form. Finally, a refreshing nod to classic watermelon slices, comes a silky white chocolate Watermelon truffle finished with a hint of mint and lemon zest. Each nine-piece truffle box retails for $28.95.

Delysia Chocolatier, named 2023's Best Chocolatier & Confectioner in the Americas, is an award-winning artisan chocolate company based in Austin, Texas. Chef-Owner & Chocolatier Nicole Patel, named a Six Star Award Grand Master: Best Chocolatier in the Americas ten (10) times, handcrafts its creations with the care and attention people savor in every bite. Delysia Chocolatier uses only the finest quality chocolate from sustainable sources and freshest ingredients to create something unique, something memorable, something remarkable.