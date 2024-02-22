Celebrate everyone’s favorite Irish-inspired holiday with handcrafted artisanal truffles from Delysia Chocolatier's St. Patrick’s Day collection of chocolate truffles. The chocolates reportedly blend the best beers with high-quality chocolate so consumers can indulge in two treats at once. The collection retails for $28.95, and ships nationwide.

Inspired by Dublin’s own Guinness brewery, bittersweet chocolate is infused with rich Guinness beer and smoked salts for a malty sweetness and smoky saltiness, including a nutty butteriness from local pecans and sweet creaminess from swirled caramel. For a beer on the lighter side, consumers can celebrate the holiday with Delysia's Lager-inspired white chocolate truffle. Infusing Killian’s Red Irish Lager, this classic Irish recipe finishes with a crisp and light finish. Bringing the Irish spirit to Texas, Delysia's very own Fireman’s #4 Blonde Ale is infused in its Ale-inspired white chocolate truffle for a toasted maltiness in every bite.

The seasonal chocolate truffle collection contains:

Three Guinness chocolate truffles

Three Ale chocolate truffles

Three Lager chocolate truffles

Consumers can taste their luck, celebrate, and avoid getting pinched with Delysia's St. Patrick’s Day collection.