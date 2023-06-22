CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS YumEarth YumEarth's Jeff Grossman on making natural and organic candy. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

We caught up with Jeff Grossman, chief growth officer, YumEarth about how the company got its start, why it chooses to make natural and organic products that are also free of the top nine allergens, and what's next for the brand.

YumEarth has been on a mission to create allergy-friendly treats so that everyone can enjoy special, shareable moments. All YumEarth products are free from the top nine allergens: peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish, gluten, shellfish, soy, and sesame.

