Podcast: Chocolove on its new chocolate bars

CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Chocolove Timothy Moley, CEO and co-founder chats the brand's newest chocolate bar flavors. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Timothy Moley, CEO and co-founder of Chocolove, as they discuss the brand's latest chocolate bar flavors: Milk Chocolate with Pistachios & Sea Salt, Milk Chocolate with Pecans, Cookies & Sea Salt and Dark Chocolate with Walnuts & Sea Salt. In this interview, Moley explains the nutritional benefits of nuts and sea salt, the biggest challenges of creating salty-sweet chocolate bars, and key principles of healthy ingredient sourcing.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

Related: Chocolove returns Chocolate Easter Eggs to shelves