Podcast: Chocolove on its new chocolate bars

The brand's CEO chats nutritional benefits and challenges of salty-sweet candy.

By Liz Parker Kuhn
Courtesy of Chocolove

April 9, 2025

Chocolove

Timothy Moley, CEO and co-founder chats the brand's newest chocolate bar flavors.

Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Timothy Moley, CEO and co-founder of Chocolove, as they discuss the brand's latest chocolate bar flavors: Milk Chocolate with Pistachios & Sea Salt, Milk Chocolate with Pecans, Cookies & Sea Salt and Dark Chocolate with Walnuts & Sea Salt. In this interview, Moley explains the nutritional benefits of nuts and sea salt, the biggest challenges of creating salty-sweet chocolate bars, and key principles of healthy ingredient sourcing.  

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

Liz Parker Kuhn is the senior editor of Candy Industry and Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, and has worked at BNP Media since 2012. She has written for CBS Detroit as well as for her own blogs. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Liz can be contacted at (248) 839-7156 or at parkerkuhne@bnpmedia.com.

