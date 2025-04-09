Podcast: Chocolove on its new chocolate bars
The brand's CEO chats nutritional benefits and challenges of salty-sweet candy.
Chocolove
Timothy Moley, CEO and co-founder chats the brand's newest chocolate bar flavors.
Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Timothy Moley, CEO and co-founder of Chocolove, as they discuss the brand's latest chocolate bar flavors: Milk Chocolate with Pistachios & Sea Salt, Milk Chocolate with Pecans, Cookies & Sea Salt and Dark Chocolate with Walnuts & Sea Salt. In this interview, Moley explains the nutritional benefits of nuts and sea salt, the biggest challenges of creating salty-sweet chocolate bars, and key principles of healthy ingredient sourcing.
