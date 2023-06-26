Ferrero's Baby Ruth brand, the candy bar bursting with dry roasted peanuts, rich caramel, and smooth nougat, has teamed up with the legendary baseball organization, the New York Yankees, to bring the timeless candy bar to the stadium as partner for the 2023 season. The brand will be collaborating with the New York Yankees and Legends Hospitality to bring Baby Ruth bars and a limited-edition Baby Ruth milkshake to baseball fans at Yankee Stadium.

Arriving just in time for the summer home games, the Baby Ruth milkshake is crafted with chocolate ice cream, chocolate sprinkles, caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and topped with a Baby Ruth bar. The shake will be available to fans at Yankee Stadium shake stands in Sections 112, 125, and 324 through the remainder of the 2023 baseball season. Attendees can also pick up and enjoy Baby Ruth candy bars from select concession stands around the stadium and in the Yankees Luxury Suites.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the New York Yankees to bring Baby Ruth to one of the most iconic teams in Major League Baseball," said Neal Finkler, vice president, marketing for Baby Ruth and Butterfinger. "Just like the Yankees, Baby Ruth has been a fan favorite for over 100 years. We look forward to bringing Yankees fans a taste experience and a whole new way to enjoy peanuts during each home game."

In addition to these sweet treat offerings, Baby Ruth will also be the Presenting Sponsor for the first-ever fireworks night at the current Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 3, as the Yankees celebrate Independence Day a day early with a postgame fireworks display. Fans are encouraged to check out Baby Ruth's social media channels for chances to win New York Yankees or Baby Ruth-branded swag for the remainder of the 2023 season.

"Baby Ruth is a timeless American classic and we're excited to have it available for our guests at Yankee Stadium in 2023," said Yankees Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures Marty Greenspun. "It was also great to work with the Baby Ruth team on creating our new Baby Ruth milkshake, which is the perfect addition to our menu as we head into the summer."

Baby Ruth will be featured in digital signage in the outfield during each home game, and Baby Ruth bars will be available to fans throughout the season to further maximize the impact of the partnership. To learn more about the Yankees and Baby Ruth partnership and for your chance to win items from both brands, visit Baby Ruth's social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.