Fun Friday: Snickers chicken, Oterra's Cake Modern, Chips Ahoy's NYC hotel menu, NY Yankees' LTO Baby Ruth treats

This week's Fun Friday kicks off with a nearly 10-foot-tall Snickers chicken—yes, you read that right.

Snickers, part of Mars, has rereleased its seasonal offering, Snickers Eggs. The treat, now featuring a new recipe, features a combination of milk chocolate, caramel filling, roasted peanuts and smooth nougat, delivered in an Easter Egg shape.

To celebrate their seasonal arrival, Snickers is unveiling just where Snickers Eggs come from with a larger-than-life, nearly 10-foot-tall Snickers Chicken coming to roost in NYC's Flatiron Plaza. On Friday, March 28 between 11:00 am–7:00 pm EDT, the Snickers Chicken will "lay" thousands of free Snickers Eggs in her nest every hour.

Oterra's Cake Modern: Where baking art meets natural colors

Oterra, a producer of natural colors and color solutions, has opened the doors to Cake Modern, an inspirational, online universe that brings together artistry, innovation, and nature’s vibrant colors to transform baked goods into edible masterpieces.

Cake Modern is a reimagined art gallery where classic art styles such as Naturalism, Impressionism, Expressionism, Surrealism, and Pop Art have been recreated with real cakes, doughnuts, cookies, tarts, pies, and panettone made from Oterra’s natural colors to inspire the industry.

But the online gallery is more than just a source of inspiration. It is split into four sections giving information on how the look has been created and the components that go into it, while providing insight into current industry concerns and working with natural colors in baking.

The galleries in the Cake Modern exhibition are:

Baked Goods: Mastering the use of colors. How to achieve the look and find inspiration for products.

Components: Considerations for using natural colors. Coloring batters, doughs, sprinkles, frostings, and fillings, while enhancing the vibrancy of compound coatings for baked goods.

Hot Topics: Solving color challenges with cocoa reduction, natural red solutions, artificial color replacements and clean label colors.

Color Fundamentals: Natural colors can match artificials in vibrancy and variety, but choosing the right colors and color formulation will ensure even better bakery applications.

Chips Ahoy! and Arlo Midtown release LTO menu

Starting March 28, Chips Ahoy! and NYC hotel Arlo Midtown will release a limited-edition Chips Ahoy!-themed menu to celebrate the launch of the latest innovation from Chips Ahoy!—Baked Bites. The menu will be available March 30.

The menu is available to anyone who swings by the hotel’s restaurant Altair, not just hotel guests, and it includes:

Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Blondie Bliss Sundae: Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites folded in velvety strawberry gelato topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Price: $14.

Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Blondie Dream Hot Chocolate: A blend of 70% rich Valrhona chocolate and condensed milk, infused with Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites milk, topped with vanilla whipped cream and Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites crumbs. Price: $14 (mocktail) / $18 (cocktail, with Cynar).

Yankees baseball treats: Baby Ruth and a tiramisu helmet

Baby Ruth, the candy bar bursting with dry roasted peanuts, rich caramel and smooth nougat, is teaming up with the New York Yankees for a third season by bringing back Baby Ruth items.

Fans can enjoy delicious treats and fun surprises from Baby Ruth as they cheer for their favorite team. There will also be exclusive retail offers at 7-Eleven. On Opening Day, Thursday, March 27, the first 400 people in select stores received a free Baby Ruth Baked Pinstripe Bar. Through June 24, fans will also receive $1 off when they buy one Baby Ruth candy and one Baby Ruth Baked Pinstripe Bar (with the 7Rewards app).

Baby Ruth will also be bringing back its limited-edition Baby Ruth milkshake—a melody of creamy chocolate ice cream, chocolate sprinkles, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream, all topped with a Baby Ruth bar. Yankee Stadium attendees will be able to treat themselves to the shake throughout the season, and Baby Ruth candy bars will be available at select concession stands.

According to Foodbeast, who saw the news on MLB's X account, the Yankees will also be offering tiramisu helmets to its fans. The helmet will include the classic treat, made of espresso, mascarpone cream, ladyfinger cookies, and cocoa powder. Game attendees can find the tiramisu helmets at Petroni Foods in Section 125, and the cost of the treat is still TBA.

Pickle Pizookie: NOT an April Fools' joke

If last year’s Pizickle (BJ’s Pizookie topped with pickles) made you do a double take, brace yourself. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. is back with a bigger, crispier, and even more briny creation that’s so outrageous, they had to call in an expert.

Enter Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, reality TV icon, self-proclaimed pickle princess, and now—BJ’s official Fryck’n Vice Pickle President. To commemorate her new position, Snooki is kicking off her first presidential effort by creating the Fryckle Pizookie, a mashup of BJ’s warm, gooey chocolate chunk Pizookie and creamy vanilla ice cream topped with crispy fried pickles.

BJ’s knew there was only one true authority on all things pickles, so they went straight to the expert. To mark her new role, BJ’s surprised Snooki with an exclusive vice presidential welcome package, featuring an official BJ’s uniform and name tag with her new title, and, of course, the very first Fryckle Pizookie to taste-test—because what’s a presidency without perks?

On Tuesday, April 1, BJ’s is offering Snooki’s special creation, the Fryckle Pizookie, for just $5—because April 1 happens to be Pizookie Tuesday, BJ’s fan-favorite weekly deal. And for those who prefer their Pizookies pickle-free, all Pizookies on the menu will also be available for just $5.