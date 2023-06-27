Since buying the Dovebar 35 years ago, Mars has been increasing its lineup of ice cream products. Today, the company's ambition is to grow the business to $1 billion by 2030.

The global ice cream market is projected to hit $104.96 billion by 2029, up significantly from $73.62 billion in 2021, and Mars holds several of the top selling products in the U.S. frozen novelty category including Snickers Ice Cream Bars, M&M's Ice Cream Sandwiches, Twix Ice Cream, and Kind Frozen treats. Today, Mars has twelve billion-dollar brands around the world across snacking, pet and food categories. Reaching $1 billion in sales would place Mars Ice Cream among the company's twelve other billion-dollar brands, standouts that include M&M's candy, Extra gum and Snickersbars, Pedigree and Royal Canin pet foods, and Mars' VCA veterinary clinic chain.

"The widespread popularity of iconic Mars brands gives consumers the opportunity to enjoy their favorite candies as innovative Mars Ice Cream products," said Shaf Lalani, general manager for Mars Ice Cream. "Mars Wrigley North America will deliver both growth and positive societal impact with our vanilla for Dovebar and empower women throughout our supply chain."

The Dovebar is the first Mars Ice Cream product with a sustainability ambition. From farm, to factory, to freezer, the silky-smooth bars are made with positive societal impact in mind.

Sustainably sourced ingredients – Mars' purpose states that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Dovebars are made with 100% real ice cream using vanilla that's sourced from a large-scale vanilla project in Madagascar. In partnership with the Livelihoods Fund for Family Farming (L3F), the project is working to improve the lives of 2,700 vanilla farmers with a specific focus of empowering female vanilla farmers, improving the financial stability of all farmers and their communities, and preserving local biodiversity while cultivating a resilient vanilla supply chain.

– Mars' purpose states that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Dovebars are made with 100% real ice cream using vanilla that's sourced from a large-scale vanilla project in Madagascar. In partnership with the Livelihoods Fund for Family Farming (L3F), the project is working to improve the lives of 2,700 vanilla farmers with a specific focus of empowering female vanilla farmers, improving the financial stability of all farmers and their communities, and preserving local biodiversity while cultivating a resilient vanilla supply chain. Sustainable solutions in our operations – Mars is committed to embedding sustainable solutions throughout its operations, which includes our ice cream Dovebars made at Mars Wrigley's Burr Ridge facility in Illinois. The Mars Wrigley Burr Ridge facility in Illinois sources 100% renewable electricity, and sends zero waste to landfills.

– Mars is committed to embedding sustainable solutions throughout its operations, which includes our ice cream Dovebars made at Mars Wrigley's Burr Ridge facility in Illinois. The Mars Wrigley Burr Ridge facility in Illinois sources 100% renewable electricity, and sends zero waste to landfills. Reimagined packaging – Mars is investing hundreds of millions of dollars into innovative sustainable packaging with the aim to have 100% of all Mars packaging reusable, recyclable, or compostable. Among other Mars Ice Cream product packaging updates, Mars recently reduced the film gage in its Dove Ice Cream Bars which eliminates 27 tons of plastic annually, across four different product offerings.

"At Mars, we see an opportunity to grow our ice cream business not only in North America, but around the globe," said Anton Vincent, pPresident at Mars Wrigley North America and newly appointed jead of Mars Ice Cream globally. "We're innovating with a focus on product and purpose, and expanding our global manufacturing capabilities to ensure we can meet rapidly rising consumer demand."

To learn more about Dove Ice Cream visit DoveChocolate.com, and for more on sustainability at Mars visit Mars.com.

Mars Wrigley is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.