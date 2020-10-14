Kerry Group has announced that it aims to reach over two billion people every day with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030. Kerry will achieve this by further enhancing and expanding its solutions portfolio across the nutrition spectrum. This goal was announced today as part of the Group’s new sustainability strategy, Beyond the Horizon, along with a new brand identity which reflects Kerry’s evolution as it meets the changing needs of both customers and consumers. This is central to Kerry’s growth strategy as it continues to partner with its customers across the globe to create a world of sustainable nutrition.

Consumers want food and beverages that are healthier and taste great while respecting the planet. Kerry is at the forefront in anticipating and leading the industry’s response to this complex challenge through its consumer insights, world-class innovation, application expertise and a long history of creating taste and nutrition solutions in a sustainable way. The Group has developed a framework to track its progress towards achieving its goal of reaching two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions which assesses its entire portfolio against a range of nutritional criteria. Through the Group’s sustainability strategy, Beyond the Horizon, Kerry will enhance and expand its solutions to create better food and beverages with its customers and industry partners.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Edmond Scanlon, chief executive officer of Kerry Group, said:

“The food industry plays a crucial role in society and has long recognized the need to transform to meet conflicting challenges such as obesity, malnutrition and food waste, all while facing a growing pressure on resources. Supplying the right nutrition, in the right quantities, in the right way, is how we will collectively solve this challenge.

“Kerry’s vision is to become our customers’ most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition. This vision is underpinned by our industry-leading capabilities and global scale which is leading to significant opportunities across the globe. In recent times we have seen a step change in customer innovation and we will continue to play a leading role in responding to the global nutritional and environmental challenges and changing consumer demand by co-creating with our customers right across the nutrition spectrum over the coming decade. Beyond the Horizon, our 2030 sustainability strategy, will help consumers eat better, improve our local communities and reduce the environmental impact, while also meeting both Kerry’s and our customers’ goals.”

Beyond the Horizon Sustainability Strategy

Beyond the Horizon includes ambitious sustainability targets that address key impacts by 2030 in the areas of nutrition and health, emissions, energy, circular economy, raw materials, and social impact:

These objectives include:

Reaching over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030

Reducing operational emissions by 33 percent by 2030 reaching net zero before 2050 and reducing emission intensity of the supply chain by 30 percent by 2030

Ensuring that all plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025

Halving food waste by 2030 and diverting all waste from landfill

Sustainably sourcing all priority raw materials by 2030

Improving diversity while continuing to foster a healthy and inclusive workplace that reinforces our goal to be the first choice for the best talent

Juan Aguiriano, head of sustainability for Kerry Group, said:

“As part of Beyond the Horizon, we are setting science-based climate targets that will see us reduce our emissions across our operations and supply chains as we work towards net zero emissions. We are supporting a more circular approach on plastics and waste with a target for all plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 and we will ensure that all our priority raw materials are sustainably sourced by the end of the decade. Together, our commitments will create a world of sustainable nutrition, contributing to the ambition articulated across the UN Sustainable Development Goals to help both the planet and society thrive. We understand that this is not a journey we can undertake alone, and we are committed to working with our customers to co-create and innovate for more sustainable consumer diets.”

Visit www.kerrygroup.com for further details of Kerry’s sustainability strategy, targets and commitments.