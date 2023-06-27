Chocolove, the Boulder-based business in chocolate quality, sustainability, and flavor innovation for more than 27 years, has appointed Sara Famulari as its new vice president of marketing. An accomplished strategic and growth-driven marketing leader with 15+ years of confectionery and consumer packaged goods experience, Famulari will be responsible for creating comprehensive consumer-driven brand strategies and growing market share for Chocolove in the U.S.

“I am thrilled to join the dynamic, passionate team at Chocolove that is known for its commitment to excellence, sustainability and high-quality chocolate,” said Sara Famulari. “Together, we’ll evolve Chocolove’s brand identity and voice to enhance consumer engagement, expand brand awareness and achieve long-term business growth.”

Prior to joining Chocolove, Famulari served as the vice president of marketing for CanDo, makers of low-sugar, low-carb healthy snacks, as well as the senior director of marketing for Lindt & Sprungli (USA) Inc. During her tenure at Lindt, Famulari played a pivotal role in achieving significant revenue growth, developing compelling advertising campaigns coupled with highly effective media strategies, and launching successful innovations. She also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Sara’s exceptional career achievements and confectionery expertise make her the ideal fit for Chocolove as we usher in this new era of growth,” said Timothy Moley, founder and CEO of Chocolove. “We are confident her rich category knowledge and proven marketing leadership can help strengthen the Chocolove brand and propel growth moving forward.”