The Hershey Company and Glamlite have partnered to release makeup collections based on Hershey products. The latest collaboration is with Hershey's Cookies 'N' Crème and Hershey's Milk Chocolate bars. The products include lip kits, highlighters, eye shadow palettes, and bronzers inspired by the products.

This is the second collaboration Hershey has done with Glamlite. The two brands teamed up last year for a Hershey's Kisses x Glamlite collaboration.

“Our continued collaboration with Glamlite highlights the decadent world where chocolate meets makeup. We encourage consumers to try them all on for taste,” says Ernie Savo, president of The Hershey Licensing Company.

