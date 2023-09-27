For the fifth year in a row, MTN DEW is continuing its Halloween tradition with the release of its latest mystery flavor, MTN DEW VOO-DEW.

Each year, MTN DEW VOO-DEW merges the taste of a spooky treat with the citrus notes of MTN DEW, to unleash a chilling flavor of Halloween with every sip. For the first time ever, MTN DEW has partnered with Perfetti Van Melle's Airheads candy to infuse its Cherry flavor into the classic Halloween drink.

DEW Nation can head to stores nationwide to enjoy the taste of MTN DEW VOO-DEW all spooky season long. To learn more, head to MountainDew.com.

