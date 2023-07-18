Bourbon Foods USA recently updated the packaging designs for its four everyday items: Everyburger, Chocolatey Tree Stump, and Gummie Fettuccine.

The new designs bring a fresh and improved look to its products, enhancing their appeal and effectively conveying their identities to U.S. consumers.

The Gummi Fettucine including fruity gummi strips, and is available in two flavors: Grape and Lemon. It uses colors from natural sources (no artificial colors), is made with real fruit juice, and does not contain wax. The Gummi Fettucine suggested retail price is $1.69.

The Everyburger and Chocolatey Tree Stump cookies include mini burger and tree stump-shaped cookies, and have been beloved Japanese treats since the mid-1980's. A two-flavor 80-ct. split shipper is available. The suggested retail price for one package is $2.49.

The Gummi Fettucine and the cookies, both with refreshed packaging, will begin shipping later this month.